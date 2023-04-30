FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.