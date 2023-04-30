FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
Shares of BLW opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.17.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
