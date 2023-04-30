Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 163 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

DLTR opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

