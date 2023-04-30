Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of FGEN opened at $17.12 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

