Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in April

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 641.0 days.

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $48.15 during trading hours on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.

