FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,276 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.