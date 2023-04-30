FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

