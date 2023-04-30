Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULTP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,448. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

