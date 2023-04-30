FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,404. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

