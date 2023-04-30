FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) President Patricia A. Ferrick Purchases 2,150 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) President Patricia A. Ferrick bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $19,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,305.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.4 %

FVCB stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

