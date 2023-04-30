G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $26,883.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.