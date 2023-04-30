GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.40. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

