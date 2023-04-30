GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.40. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
