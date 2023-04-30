GateToken (GT) Trading 0% Higher This Week

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $510.06 million and approximately $585,478.68 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 0% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00018273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,573.19 or 1.00097496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002317 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,418 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,303.0740557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.28281133 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $352,331.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

