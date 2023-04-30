GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

