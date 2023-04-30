GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

