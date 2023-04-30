General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.