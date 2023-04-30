General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.