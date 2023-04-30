Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
THRM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
