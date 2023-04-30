Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Up 4.3 %

THRM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gentherm

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

