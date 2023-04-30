Genting Singapore Limited (GIGNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7007 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Genting Singapore stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genting Singapore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality, and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

