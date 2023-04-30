Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Wulff Hansen & CO.’s 9th Largest Position

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

