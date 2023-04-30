Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $25.32 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

