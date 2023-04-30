Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives $8.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

