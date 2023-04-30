Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

