Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.