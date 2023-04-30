Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
