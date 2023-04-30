Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $25,060.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

