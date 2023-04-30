Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $25,060.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBCGet Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

