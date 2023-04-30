Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 65,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.43%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

