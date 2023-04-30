GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.75 billion-$38.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 billion.
GSK Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,576.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
