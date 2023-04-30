GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.75 billion-$38.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 billion.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

