GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.67) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,450.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.58. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,691.64). In related news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,729.24). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,691.64). Insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock worth $3,248,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

