GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $30.93 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.93 million and $188.23 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003743 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

