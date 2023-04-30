Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 205,650 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.45% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.