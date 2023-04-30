Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 72,205 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $287.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

