Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,060 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

