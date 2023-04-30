Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,558 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 477,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

