Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,950 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,543,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $122,880,000 after acquiring an additional 117,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,713,000 after acquiring an additional 141,868 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.