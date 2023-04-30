Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIT opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.