Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $31.28 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.61% of Universal Display worth $31,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $133.46 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

