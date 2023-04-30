Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,208 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

