Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 70,400 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $727.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

