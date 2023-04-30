Hang Lung Properties Limited (HLPPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on May 30th

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3628 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $9.14 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

