Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.
Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.9 %
HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.
Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson
In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
