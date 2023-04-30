Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.9 %

HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.