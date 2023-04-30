H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.50 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

