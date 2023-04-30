Head-To-Head Analysis: ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.58 $2.72 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $71.32 million 2.35 $20.07 million $2.09 7.70

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% ESSA Bancorp 25.40% 9.54% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ECB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ECB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

