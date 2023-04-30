Head-To-Head Survey: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive 3.36% 12.45% 4.76% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 0 9 2 0 2.18 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuVasive and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

NuVasive currently has a consensus price target of $50.77, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.20 billion 1.87 $40.41 million $0.71 60.62 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

NuVasive beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

