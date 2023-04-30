Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99.59 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $99.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,081 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.50261 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06266011 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $69,328,942.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

