Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
Shares of HLLPF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
