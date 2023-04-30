Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

Shares of HLLPF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

