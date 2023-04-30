Hermez Network Price Tops $4.99 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $182.32 million and $239,778.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00016686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.84 or 0.99929373 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94858534 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $223,307.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

