Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $242,038.45 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00016853 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $181.00 million and approximately $242,038.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.59 or 1.00010038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94858534 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $223,307.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

