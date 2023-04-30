Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 532,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

