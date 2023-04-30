Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

