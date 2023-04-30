HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,939 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

