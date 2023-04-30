HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $134.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

